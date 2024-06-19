Moseley Investment Management Inc. Sells 113 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SHW. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,233,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,043,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 132,841 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.9 %

SHW stock opened at $300.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $307.42 and a 200-day moving average of $313.03. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $232.06 and a fifty-two week high of $348.37. The company has a market capitalization of $76.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 73.74% and a net margin of 10.52%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on SHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $377.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $312.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.41.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

