Moseley Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 7,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $376,000. Glenview Trust co raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 23.2% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 7,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 60,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,263,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $119.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.51. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $121.64.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.