Moseley Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,699,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,406,784,000 after purchasing an additional 583,028 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,453,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,757,000 after buying an additional 116,492 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,423,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,270,000 after buying an additional 119,948 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,306,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,695,000 after buying an additional 549,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,230,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,506,000 after buying an additional 226,171 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $162.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $115.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.42 and a fifty-two week high of $163.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $159.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.38.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

