Moseley Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 898 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 384,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,804,000 after buying an additional 34,396 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $14,430,000. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Certuity LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $352,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VT opened at $113.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.79. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $88.74 and a 52-week high of $113.82. The firm has a market cap of $36.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.