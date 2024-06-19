Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 23 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lessened its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter worth about $3,297,000. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 13.7% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 739 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter worth $4,886,000. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the third quarter worth $587,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 7,305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $150,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,124,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $150,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,124,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total transaction of $1,381,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,521,422.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,530 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,012 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NOW stock traded up $4.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $730.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,186,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,213. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $527.24 and a twelve month high of $815.32. The firm has a market cap of $149.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.12, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $725.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $738.15.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.41. ServiceNow had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on ServiceNow from $920.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $896.00 to $906.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $814.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $814.48.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

