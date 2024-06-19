Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 16,071 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lessened its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 34.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,071 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,145.4% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 2,688,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,995,000 after buying an additional 2,472,813 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,138,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,596 shares during the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 2,601,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,259,000 after purchasing an additional 862,304 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 4,547,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,408,000 after purchasing an additional 556,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 38.8% during the third quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,580,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,234,000 after buying an additional 442,304 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

IEMG stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,316,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,190,505. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.57 and a 12 month high of $55.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.08. The company has a market cap of $79.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.