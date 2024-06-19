Moody National Bank Trust Division Purchases Shares of 2,680 John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,164,000. P2 Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 556,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,338,000 after buying an additional 156,241 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,594,000. 2Xideas AG acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $10,714,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 878,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,332,000 after buying an additional 51,608 shares during the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, John Bean Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

John Bean Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

JBT stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,296. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $88.03 and a 52 week high of $125.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.92.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 36.12% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $392.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

John Bean Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 2.13%.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

