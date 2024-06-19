Moody National Bank Trust Division Purchases New Position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Freshpet by 617.3% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Freshpet by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000.
In related news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 6,548 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total transaction of $786,742.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,337,585.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,701,580. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of FRPT traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 433,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,252. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 728.98 and a beta of 1.33. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.60 and a 1-year high of $132.84.
Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.43. The business had revenue of $223.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.43 million. Freshpet had a return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 1.19%. Analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.
