Moody National Bank Trust Division Purchases 4,282 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,282 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 0.4% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 46.1% in the first quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 45,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after buying an additional 14,345 shares in the last quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,778.3% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 1,249,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,701,000 after acquiring an additional 61,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000.

IEFA stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.80. The stock had a trading volume of 12,355,117 shares. The firm has a market cap of $114.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.93.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

