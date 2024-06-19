Moody National Bank Trust Division Makes New $373,000 Investment in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,170 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 464,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,537,000 after purchasing an additional 76,421 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,168,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,666,000 after buying an additional 28,086 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 306,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,943,000 after acquiring an additional 30,642 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PSTG shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Pure Storage from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Pure Storage from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pure Storage news, insider Ajay Singh sold 37,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total transaction of $2,012,461.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 380,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,389,852.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ajay Singh sold 37,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total value of $2,012,461.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 380,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,389,852.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Dietzen sold 147,000 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $7,863,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,349,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 291,399 shares of company stock worth $15,578,814. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pure Storage Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of PSTG traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.35. The stock had a trading volume of 4,756,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,435,044. The firm has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.22. Pure Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $70.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Pure Storage Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

