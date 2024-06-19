Moody National Bank Trust Division Increases Holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Flowserve by 122.4% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 14,663.6% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the third quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Flowserve news, CEO Robert Scott Rowe sold 42,269 shares of Flowserve stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $2,112,604.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 407,243 shares in the company, valued at $20,354,005.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FLS traded up $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.84. 1,298,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Flowserve Co. has a 1 year low of $35.23 and a 1 year high of $50.49. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.15.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. Flowserve had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 47.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Flowserve from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Flowserve from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flowserve presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.55.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FLS

Flowserve Profile

(Free Report)

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.