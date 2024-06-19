Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $502,000 Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Moody National Bank Trust Division cut its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 66.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,533 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FANG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 44,166 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $270,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $894,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 217,753 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $33,726,000 after buying an additional 67,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 109.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 33,331 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,162,000 after buying an additional 17,442 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ FANG traded up $1.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $188.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,124,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,209. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $198.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.12. The firm has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.90. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.41 and a 52 week high of $211.96.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 36.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FANG. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $201.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Friday, June 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.35.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $6,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,610 shares in the company, valued at $89,322,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.94, for a total value of $969,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,619,663.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,322,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,900 shares of company stock worth $8,332,450. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

