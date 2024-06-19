Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $2.50 Million Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Prologis by 9.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 421,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,640,000 after acquiring an additional 36,766 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Glenview Trust co increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 9,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 15,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PLD shares. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Prologis from $149.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Prologis from $136.00 to $123.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $151.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.76.

Prologis stock traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $110.05. 3,898,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,340,133. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.64 and a twelve month high of $137.52. The company has a market cap of $101.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 112.28%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

