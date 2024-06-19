Moody National Bank Trust Division Decreases Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,243,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,211,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,200,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 125.4% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares during the period. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PNC shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $184.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, HSBC raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.83.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of PNC traded up $1.70 on Wednesday, hitting $154.48. 1,420,216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,502,076. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $109.40 and a one year high of $162.24. The company has a market capitalization of $61.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.01. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total transaction of $132,489.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,856.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.