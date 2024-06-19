Moody National Bank Trust Division Decreases Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Moody National Bank Trust Division trimmed its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAG. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 188.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 153,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after acquiring an additional 100,141 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 316.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 154,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after buying an additional 117,042 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 120.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 859,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,572,000 after acquiring an additional 469,421 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its position in Conagra Brands by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 517,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,840,000 after acquiring an additional 37,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,690,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands Price Performance

CAG stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,192,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,534,945. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.16 and a 12 month high of $34.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.32.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 70.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.14.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Conagra Brands

Insider Buying and Selling at Conagra Brands

In related news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 15,444 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $469,034.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,254 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,523.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Conagra Brands

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.