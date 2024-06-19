Moody National Bank Trust Division Cuts Stock Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $3,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXON traded down $3.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $293.52. The company had a trading volume of 362,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.82 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $297.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.10. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.37 and a 52 week high of $329.87.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $460.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AXON shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $297.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $308.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.27.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Jeri Williams sold 308 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.07, for a total value of $95,501.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,282.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.72, for a total transaction of $279,747.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,671.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeri Williams sold 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.07, for a total transaction of $95,501.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,282.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,447 shares of company stock valued at $27,684,677. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

