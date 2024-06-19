Moody National Bank Trust Division Acquires 356 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 528,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 356,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.05. 15,547,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,170,856. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $38.38 and a 52 week high of $62.55.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 29.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.99.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

