Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) PT Lowered to $57.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $63.00 to $57.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 17.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MNST. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, June 14th. HSBC cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.79.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Shares of MNST stock opened at $48.42 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.58. The firm has a market cap of $50.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.76. Monster Beverage has a one year low of $47.13 and a one year high of $61.22.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 20.74%. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $13,055,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 532,754 shares in the company, valued at $27,820,413.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $13,055,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 532,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,820,413.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $2,233,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,875,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,404,574. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 307,221 shares of company stock worth $16,070,374. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 9.9% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 7,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.1% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Further Reading

