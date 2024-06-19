MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) Director Jeff Gary Sells 879 Shares

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) Director Jeff Gary sold 879 shares of MoneyLion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total transaction of $75,462.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,489.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MoneyLion Stock Performance

ML stock traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.71. The stock had a trading volume of 217,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,116. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.83. MoneyLion Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.11 and a 52-week high of $106.82. The stock has a market cap of $817.51 million, a PE ratio of -26.80 and a beta of 2.80.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.89. The company had revenue of $121.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.32 million. MoneyLion had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.02%. MoneyLion’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.29) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MoneyLion Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MoneyLion

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MoneyLion by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 232,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the third quarter worth approximately $1,407,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the third quarter worth $1,145,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MoneyLion during the first quarter worth about $3,742,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MoneyLion by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 45,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 24,193 shares during the last quarter. 31.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on MoneyLion from $75.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MoneyLion from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of MoneyLion from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on MoneyLion from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.60.

About MoneyLion

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

