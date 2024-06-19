MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) Director Jeff Gary Sells 879 Shares

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) Director Jeff Gary sold 879 shares of MoneyLion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total transaction of $75,462.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,489.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
MoneyLion Stock Performance
ML stock traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.71. The stock had a trading volume of 217,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,116. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.83. MoneyLion Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.11 and a 52-week high of $106.82. The stock has a market cap of $817.51 million, a PE ratio of -26.80 and a beta of 2.80.
MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.89. The company had revenue of $121.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.32 million. MoneyLion had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.02%. MoneyLion’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.29) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MoneyLion Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on MoneyLion from $75.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MoneyLion from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of MoneyLion from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on MoneyLion from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.60.
About MoneyLion
MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.
