Mondi (LON:MNDI) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,459.08

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,459.08 ($18.54) and traded as high as GBX 1,472.50 ($18.71). Mondi shares last traded at GBX 1,460 ($18.55), with a volume of 334,522 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Mondi from GBX 1,650 ($20.97) to GBX 1,700 ($21.60) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($21.60) target price on shares of Mondi in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,601.25 ($20.35).

The stock has a market capitalization of £6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,534.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,521.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,459.29.

In related news, insider Andrew King purchased 20 shares of Mondi stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,499 ($19.05) per share, for a total transaction of £299.80 ($380.94). In other Mondi news, insider Philip Yea acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,545 ($19.63) per share, for a total transaction of £77,250 ($98,157.56). Also, insider Andrew King acquired 20 shares of Mondi stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,499 ($19.05) per share, with a total value of £299.80 ($380.94). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 5,030 shares of company stock worth $7,770,610. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Mondi plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper solutions in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, and Uncoated Fine Paper.

