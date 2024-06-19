MOG Coin (MOG) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $346.39 Million

MOG Coin (MOG) traded up 17.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. MOG Coin has a total market capitalization of $346.39 million and $23.83 million worth of MOG Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MOG Coin has traded down 21.5% against the dollar. One MOG Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About MOG Coin

MOG Coin’s genesis date was July 19th, 2023. MOG Coin’s total supply is 360,447,686,344,656 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,570,159,911,439 tokens. MOG Coin’s official website is www.mogcoin.xyz. MOG Coin’s official Twitter account is @mogcoineth.

Buying and Selling MOG Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Mog Coin (MOG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mog Coin has a current supply of 360,447,686,344,655.8. The last known price of Mog Coin is 0.00000091 USD and is up 27.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $24,974,599.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mogcoin.xyz.”

