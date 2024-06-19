Mitsui Chemicals (OTCMKTS:MITUY) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Shares of Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY – Get Free Report) traded down 3.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.95 and last traded at $13.95. 215 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.40.
Mitsui Chemicals Price Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.43.
Mitsui Chemicals Company Profile
Mitsui Chemicals, Inc engages in the mobility, life and health care, basic and green materials, ICT, and other businesses worldwide. The company's develops elastomers, performance compounds, polypropylene compounds, and other materials; offers vision care materials, nonwoven fabrics and personal care materials, agrochemical products, and oral care and orthopedic materials.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mitsui Chemicals
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Outlook Therapeutics: Analysts Forecast Over 500% Stock Upside
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Campbell Soup Co. Targets Fiscal Q4 Stock Recovery
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- Zebra Analysts Upgrade Stock, Forecasting Major Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.