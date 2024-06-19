Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) PT Raised to $39.00 at Robert W. Baird

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.33% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mirum Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.64.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MIRM

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 11.4 %

MIRM stock opened at $29.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.23. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $23.14 and a fifty-two week high of $35.56.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.14). Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 56.46% and a negative net margin of 69.67%. The company had revenue of $69.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.71 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Mirum Pharmaceuticals

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $128,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Peter Radovich sold 4,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $111,017.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,535.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $128,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 210.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 224,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,096,000 after buying an additional 152,287 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 17,917 shares in the last quarter.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.