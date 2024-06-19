Mineral & Financial Investments (LON:MAFL) Shares Down 4.2%

Mineral & Financial Investments Limited (LON:MAFL – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 11.50 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 11.50 ($0.15). 11,250 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 49,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12 ($0.15).

Mineral & Financial Investments Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 41.91, a quick ratio of 49.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of £4.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.00 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 11.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 11.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jacques Vaillancourt bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of £5,500 ($6,988.56). Corporate insiders own 44.69% of the company’s stock.

Mineral & Financial Investments Company Profile

Mineral & Financial Investments Limited, an investment company, invests in natural resources, minerals, metals, and oil and gas projects in the Cayman Islands. The company is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

