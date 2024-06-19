Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $140.00 to $165.00. The stock had previously closed at $141.36, but opened at $145.58. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Micron Technology shares last traded at $143.87, with a volume of 3,059,796 shares changing hands.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MU. Mizuho lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Micron Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $122.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.92.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total transaction of $583,377.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,817 shares in the company, valued at $17,753,868.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 53,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total transaction of $6,354,320.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 319,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,032,602.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total value of $583,377.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,753,868.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 365,446 shares of company stock valued at $43,826,633 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MU. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 230.7% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $169.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.48 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.74.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

