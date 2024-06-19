Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Raised to $170.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Bank of America from $144.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Micron Technology from $122.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.92.

Micron Technology stock opened at $153.45 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $169.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.48 and a beta of 1.21. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $157.54.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.03) EPS. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total value of $941,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,762,423.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total transaction of $583,377.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,817 shares in the company, valued at $17,753,868.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total value of $941,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at $96,762,423.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 365,446 shares of company stock worth $43,826,633 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 230.7% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

