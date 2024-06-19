Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. decreased its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology makes up 1.6% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $5,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,833,670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $737,015,000 after buying an additional 80,345 shares during the period. Merlin Capital Inc purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $407,000. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 531,637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $45,383,000 after acquiring an additional 28,649 shares during the last quarter. Savoie Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,229,000. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 34,540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,948,000 after buying an additional 8,736 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded up $5.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.45. The company had a trading volume of 42,192,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,150,144. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.93 billion, a PE ratio of -44.48 and a beta of 1.21. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.50 and a twelve month high of $157.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.82.

Insider Activity

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $1,733,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,723,867.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 53,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total transaction of $6,354,320.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 319,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,032,602.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $1,733,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 153,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,723,867.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 365,446 shares of company stock valued at $43,826,633 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MU. StockNews.com upgraded Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Micron Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $98.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MU

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.