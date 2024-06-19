MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) Short Interest Update

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,100 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the May 15th total of 64,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CXE. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the third quarter worth about $1,081,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 18.1% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,819,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,676,000 after acquiring an additional 278,981 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 20.3% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 712,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 120,232 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the first quarter worth about $338,000. Finally, Matisse Capital bought a new stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the first quarter worth about $265,000. 34.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MFS High Income Municipal Trust alerts:

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CXE traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.69. 31,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,927. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.57. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $3.76.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Announces Dividend

About MFS High Income Municipal Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th.

(Get Free Report)

MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MFS High Income Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS High Income Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.