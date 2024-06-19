MetisDAO Price Hits $53.19 on Exchanges (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for about $53.19 or 0.00081759 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, MetisDAO has traded down 12.7% against the dollar. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $302.44 million and $17.99 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,686,334 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,686,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 55.06208824 USD and is up 3.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 248 active market(s) with $19,624,134.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

