MetisDAO (METIS) Hits Market Cap of $310.33 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for about $54.58 or 0.00083383 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, MetisDAO has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $310.33 million and $19.12 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00010955 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00009062 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,408.36 or 0.99934537 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00012402 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00005161 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000036 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,686,334 tokens. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,686,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 53.29359459 USD and is down -10.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 248 active market(s) with $20,173,537.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

