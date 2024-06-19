Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.
A number of brokerages recently commented on MTAL. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Metals Acquisition from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Scotiabank increased their price target on Metals Acquisition from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Metals Acquisition
Metals Acquisition Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of Metals Acquisition stock opened at $13.36 on Wednesday. Metals Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $15.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.23.
About Metals Acquisition
Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on mining and production of copper and silver. It operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.
