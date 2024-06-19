Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MTAL. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Metals Acquisition from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Scotiabank increased their price target on Metals Acquisition from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTAL. Sprott Inc. bought a new position in Metals Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $17,970,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Metals Acquisition in the third quarter worth $6,676,000. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Metals Acquisition by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 3,572,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,159,000 after acquiring an additional 272,727 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Metals Acquisition by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,236,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,640,000 after acquiring an additional 199,898 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Metals Acquisition by 10.4% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 687,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,232,000 after acquiring an additional 64,616 shares during the period. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Metals Acquisition stock opened at $13.36 on Wednesday. Metals Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $15.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on mining and production of copper and silver. It operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

