Metahero Price Tops $0.0025 on Exchanges (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. Over the last seven days, Metahero has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Metahero has a total market capitalization of $22.79 million and $1.03 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metahero token can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Metahero Profile

Metahero is a token. Its launch date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

