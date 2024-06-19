Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Peoples Bank KS

Peoples Bank KS trimmed its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,968 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises about 1.1% of Peoples Bank KS’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Peoples Bank KS’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,733 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the first quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,959 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda raised its position in Meta Platforms by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 3,171 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,683 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on META. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $510.41.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.75, for a total value of $208,369.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,678.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.33, for a total transaction of $268,606.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,819,124.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.75, for a total transaction of $208,369.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,061,678.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 422,564 shares of company stock valued at $208,591,435. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded down $7.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $499.49. 12,850,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,611,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $480.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $444.30. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.38 and a twelve month high of $531.49.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.28 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is currently 11.49%.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

