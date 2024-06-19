Mdex Trading Down 22.9% Over Last Week (MDX)

Mdex (MDX) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. During the last week, Mdex has traded 22.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mdex token can currently be bought for $0.0404 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges. Mdex has a total market cap of $38.41 million and approximately $3.03 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Mdex Token Profile

Mdex’s launch date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,060,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 950,246,937 tokens. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @mdextech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Mdex is medium.com/@mdexofficial. Mdex’s official website is mdex.co.

Buying and Selling Mdex

According to CryptoCompare, “Mdex (MDX) is a DEX platform operating on the HECO and BSC blockchains. It combines a custom-built exchange, AMM, mixed mining, and fund pools to enable secure crypto exchange and ROIs. It aims to create a high-performance Defi ecology, serving as a fund pool with various functions. MDX is the native token used for fees, governance, and liquidity pool staking. This page refers to the BSC version.”

