McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Stake Raised by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 123.9% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,120,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,117,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,931,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of McKesson stock traded up $5.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $602.93. 462,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,943. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $395.30 and a twelve month high of $604.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $553.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $517.58.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($0.16). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The company had revenue of $76.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 31.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 11.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 12,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.09, for a total value of $7,116,763.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,028 shares in the company, valued at $7,828,886.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 12,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.09, for a total transaction of $7,116,763.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,828,886.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan R. Salka sold 606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.04, for a total value of $338,172.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,814 shares of company stock worth $14,511,649 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on McKesson from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.47.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

