McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Orrstown Financial Services Inc.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,386 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $291,377.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,209,734.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $291,377.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,209,734.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,096 shares of company stock worth $1,127,678. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD stock opened at $250.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $265.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.88. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $245.73 and a one year high of $302.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.14.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

See Also

