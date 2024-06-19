Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Materialise in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock.

Get Materialise alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on MTLS

Materialise Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MTLS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.00. The stock had a trading volume of 44,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.57. Materialise has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The firm has a market cap of $295.35 million, a PE ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 1.23.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Materialise had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $68.80 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Materialise will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Materialise

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Materialise by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 533,857 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 34,543 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Materialise by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 191,357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. increased its holdings in Materialise by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 48,708 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 11,573 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Materialise by 290.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Materialise by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 180,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 108,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Materialise Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.