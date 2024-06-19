Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Receives $42.43 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.43.

MTCH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Match Group from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Match Group from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Match Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Match Group from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

MTCH stock opened at $30.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.46. Match Group has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $49.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.09.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 433.59% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Match Group will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Match Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

