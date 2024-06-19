Mass General Brigham Inc Acquires Shares of 354,192 Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX)

Mass General Brigham Inc purchased a new stake in Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 354,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,812,000. Tango Therapeutics comprises approximately 4.9% of Mass General Brigham Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TNGX. FMR LLC grew its position in Tango Therapeutics by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,645,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,945 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC grew its position in Tango Therapeutics by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 8,198,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tango Therapeutics by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,939,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,103,000 after acquiring an additional 197,624 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $19,471,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in Tango Therapeutics by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,754,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,760,000 after acquiring an additional 564,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Tango Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mva Investors, Llc sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total value of $456,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 483,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,679,617.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 198,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,469,970 in the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tango Therapeutics Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TNGX traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 981,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,214. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.27. Tango Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.88 and a fifty-two week high of $13.03.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 million. Tango Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 299.88% and a negative return on equity of 44.35%. Equities research analysts predict that Tango Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Tango Therapeutics from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on Tango Therapeutics from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Guggenheim upgraded Tango Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Tango Therapeutics from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tango Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.17.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TNGX

Tango Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tango Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tango Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.