Martin Capital Partners LLC Sells 862 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Martin Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises 2.9% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. United Community Bank purchased a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total transaction of $662,811.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $2.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $305.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,166,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101,200. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $290.05. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $218.44 and a 1-year high of $329.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. The company has a market cap of $164.14 billion, a PE ratio of 43.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.60.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.98 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMGN has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Amgen from $284.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $328.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.85.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

