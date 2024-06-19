Martin Capital Partners LLC Sells 220 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Martin Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,350 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 2.4% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,311,070,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 12,647.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,569,482 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,930,104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525,791 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,347,596 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,506,659,000 after buying an additional 1,207,388 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,765,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,117,016,000 after buying an additional 992,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,769,610 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $613,258,000 after buying an additional 495,894 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on HD. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.46.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $4.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $353.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,654,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,311,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.34. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $396.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $337.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $351.78. The company has a market cap of $350.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 60.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.