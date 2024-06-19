Martin Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,236 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Martin Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 153.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000.

STIP traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $99.26. The company had a trading volume of 211,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,172. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.17 and its 200 day moving average is $98.89. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.27 and a fifty-two week high of $99.57.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

