Martin Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 19.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 263,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,038,000 after buying an additional 6,926 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,038,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,212,750,000 after buying an additional 174,041 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,755,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $151,689,000 after buying an additional 68,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 48,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Down 0.2 %

CHRW stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $85.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,211,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.59. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $100.88.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHRW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.56.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

