Martin Capital Partners LLC Has $5.54 Million Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Martin Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 857 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 comprises 2.1% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $5,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Somerset Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 19,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at $327,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. General Partner Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

NYSE PSX traded down $1.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.85. 2,588,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,036,048. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $89.74 and a 12-month high of $174.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.23 and a 200-day moving average of $144.11.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $167.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $170.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.57.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $5,502,783.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,365 shares in the company, valued at $7,051,617. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

