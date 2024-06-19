Martin Capital Partners LLC Has $4.58 Million Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Martin Capital Partners LLC cut its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $4,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 53,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 17,658 shares during the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 52,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 12,072 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 38,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 18,699 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 219,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,117,000 after purchasing an additional 80,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 1,409.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 29,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 27,125 shares during the last quarter. 13.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TTE shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.75.

TotalEnergies Trading Up 1.4 %

TTE stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,111,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,588. The stock has a market cap of $156.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.57 and a 200-day moving average of $68.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. TotalEnergies SE has a one year low of $54.94 and a one year high of $74.97.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.18. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $56.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.64 billion. Research analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Se Totalenergies purchased 196,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,502,597.04. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 295,235 shares in the company, valued at $6,749,072.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

