Manisha Burman Sells 11,953 Shares of CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX) Stock

CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Manisha Burman sold 11,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.23, for a total value of C$170,136.61.

Shares of TSE CIX traded down C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$14.02. 158,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,041. CI Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of C$12.51 and a twelve month high of C$17.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.52, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.77.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.87 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$645.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$690.26 million. CI Financial had a negative net margin of 5.55% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CI Financial Corp. will post 3.5167464 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of CI Financial from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of CI Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank raised their price target on CI Financial from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CI Financial from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CI Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$19.56.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

