Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.67.

MAIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. B. Riley lifted their target price on Main Street Capital from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Main Street Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

View Our Latest Report on MAIN

Main Street Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAIN opened at $49.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.28. Main Street Capital has a 1 year low of $37.70 and a 1 year high of $51.10.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $131.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.00 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 89.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Main Street Capital will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Main Street Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a yield of 7.58%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Main Street Capital

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAIN. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Main Street Capital by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Main Street Capital by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Main Street Capital by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

About Main Street Capital

(Get Free Report

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.