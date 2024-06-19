Main International ETF (INTL) to Issue Dividend of $0.07 on June 25th

Main International ETF (BATS:INTL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0663 per share on Tuesday, June 25th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th.

Main International ETF Stock Performance

INTL stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,577 shares. The stock has a market cap of $117.70 million, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.43.

Main International ETF Company Profile

The Main International ETF (INTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is a fund-of-funds containing non-US equity exposure. The fund is actively managed, seeking long term capital appreciation through equity exposure and covered option writing strategies. INTL was launched on Dec 1, 2022 and is managed by Main Funds.

