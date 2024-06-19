Main International ETF (INTL) to Issue Dividend of $0.07 on June 25th

Main International ETF (BATS:INTL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0663 per share on Tuesday, June 25th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th.
Main International ETF Stock Performance
INTL stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,577 shares. The stock has a market cap of $117.70 million, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.43.
Main International ETF Company Profile
