MagnetGold Price Tops $0.0681 on Major Exchanges (MTG)

MagnetGold (MTG) traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 19th. MagnetGold has a total market capitalization of $18.56 million and $1,126.02 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MagnetGold has traded down 17.6% against the US dollar. One MagnetGold token can now be bought for approximately $0.0681 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

MagnetGold Token Profile

MagnetGold’s launch date was August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,606,905 tokens. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MagnetGold is mtggold.com/indexmain.html.

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).

[Telegram](https://t.me/yourmagnetgold)[Medium](https://medium.com/@magnetgold)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484980/mtggold-whitepaper.pdf)”

Buying and Selling MagnetGold

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MagnetGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MagnetGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

