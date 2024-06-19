Magdalene Miller Acquires 13,000 Shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (LON:TEM) Stock

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (LON:TEM – Get Free Report) insider Magdalene Miller bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 158 ($2.01) per share, for a total transaction of £20,540 ($26,099.11).

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of TEM stock opened at GBX 161 ($2.05) on Wednesday. Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc has a 1-year low of GBX 140.40 ($1.78) and a 1-year high of GBX 167.40 ($2.13). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 157.90 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 152.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 36.22 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The company has a market cap of £1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,150.00 and a beta of 0.64.

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 3,571.43%.

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust Company Profile

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Franklin Templeton International Services S.a.r l. The fund is co-managed by Franklin Templeton Investment Management Limited and Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of developing countries across the globe.

